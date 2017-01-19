COMMUNITY: North Notts Textiles Group

Indian Influences - a talk by Janet Gilbert, a Nottinghamshire textile artist. Janet Gilbert, interested from an early age in embroidered textiles, worked in the fashion industry and as a teacher. The abstract forms she produces in her work come from her feelings about a subject, which she reflects in colours, patterns and textures.Frequent visits to India have inspired much of her recent work, involving dyeing, layering and stitching. She talks about her creative journey and some of the unexpected and exciting effects which have resulted in the process. The North Notts Creative Textile Group welcomes Janet to speak at the Goodwin Hall, Chancery Lane in Retford on Wednesday, March 1, at 7pm for 7.30pm. Visitors are very welcome. A £3 donation on the door and refreshments included.
