Acoustic Sheffield show for Courteeners singer

Fresh from a sell-out hometown concert in front of 50,000 people and warm-up gig at Sheffield’s O2 Academy, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray is returning to the Steel City venue – for a solo acoustic show.

The Manchester indie-rockers band warmed up for the show at Old Trafford cricket ground with sell-out show at the O2 – and now frontman Liam Fray has announced a return as part “of a series of intimate acoustic shows across the country in October and November”.

At the gigs, he promises “Courteeners classics as well as a deep dive into rarely heard songs from the band’s decade-old back catalogue”.

Tickets for the show at Sheffield’s O2 academy on Saturday, October 28, go on sale tomorrow – Friday, August 4 – at 9am, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk